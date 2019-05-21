Vault Apps: Why Every Parent Should be on the Lookout

Vault Apps are known as a Decoy to Hide Photos, Videos, Messages and More

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to parents protecting children on mobile devices and social media, it can be tricky to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and tricks.

Tech expert and V.P. of Strategy & Operations, Christopher Mohs, stopped by FOX 21 Local News with tips for Northland parents.

Mohs says so-called “Vault Apps” are skyrocketing in popularity with the younger generation.

Vault Apps have been around since the advent of applications for mobile devices, and serve as a decoy to hide photos, messages and more.

Often, these apps are meant to look like a calculator or other apps used frequently by youth. This makes it easier to disguise on a mobile device.

The apps often require a passcode to access the information stored inside.

Mohs says with the increased activity of bullying in schools, these apps can be dangerous if parents aren’t aware of what’s downloaded on their child’s device.

Mohs recommends parents use a family account on the App Store, and frequently search your child’s device for duplicate apps.