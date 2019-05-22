Approaching Sexual Education a Different Way

Training to approach those with development disabilities about sexuality

DULUTH, Minn.- Forty professionals from the human services field started three days of training today to learn how to educate those with developmental disabilities about sexuality.

Those leading the training course said when it comes to talking about sex with people with disabilities it can sometimes be tricky because educators don’t know how to approach the subject with them due to their lack of training.

Katherine McLaughlin, founder and director for Elevatus Training says “lots of times people don’t really feel confident, they are nervous about the topic and so when they have all these tools they can hang on to it increases their confidence”.

The conference continues through Friday at the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services building.