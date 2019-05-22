Authorities Investigate Drowning in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a possible drowning just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to Louise Lake in Wabedo Township in rural Longville where first responders located a deceased adult male in the water near a fishing boat.

The identity of the male is being withheld pending family notification.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation with the assistance of the Department of Natural Resource Conservation Officer.