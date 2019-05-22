Body Found in Canosia Believed to be Missing man

Foul Play is not Suspected

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities believe they have found the body of a man who went missing from an adult foster care home in Canosia earlier this month.

The body was found today about 30 yards off of the Castle Road, which is approximately two miles from the group home Julian Daniel Decoux, 34, went missing from.

Police say positive identification will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office; however they believe the remains are likely Decoux.

Foul play is not suspected.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and MN Health Department say the death remains under investigation.