Criminal Justice System Changing Approach Towards Mental Health

The Duluth police department says about 50% of people entering the county jail have been diagnosed with a mental illness.

DULUTH, Minn. – The worlds of mental health and criminal justice often come together in our court system as law enforcement tries to help those dealing with mental illness

One in five people in Minnesota face a mental illness every year.

Some of them end up having run–ins with the law.

Many Criminal justice systems nationwide now have adapted mental health courts.

The goal is to offer treatment options other than giving jail time.

Representatives from The St. Louis County Mental Health court hosted a conference to help improve practices and outcomes for people who encounter the court system.

A Minnesota District Judge says while these conferences are a rarity, they are definitely beneficial.

“We all get a better understanding on how we can best support our participants and get them back in society in a meaningful way that helps them not commit anymore crimes,” said Honorable Sally Tarnowski.

The Duluth Police Department is also tackling the issue of repeat offenders.

In 2018, the department implemented a mental health unit, which was highlighted at a press conference.

The unit is designed to connect people with services rather than putting them in jail.

Since its creation they have seen a thirty percent decrease in calls for service among those with regular police contact.

“I think it shows that its working. There’s still a lot more work to be done,” said Sgt. Kelly Greenwalt.

“Its not a black and white issue. You have to figure out the tailored response to an individuals needs,” Greenwalt explains.

