Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation hosts Story Corps

Annual Celebration featured guest speaker Story Corps.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation held their annual celebration at the DECC, with a pretty special guest.

A guest speaker came from Story Corps, a nonprofit organization which compiles stories from different backgrounds.

Organizers said stories are key for the work they do in the community.

“We know that one of the things that can really be helpful to non profit organizations is to share the amazing stories that they have about their work,” said Holly C. Sampson, President and CEO of the DSACF.

“Story Corps is all about working to build a more just and humane world so it’s all about bringing people together across lives of difference.”

The DSACF gives financial contributions to area funds and organizations, like the Community Action Duluth Transportation Program, which is being nationally recognized in June.