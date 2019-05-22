Four Arrested in Hayward Shooting Incident

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

HAYWARD, Wis. – Officers with the Hayward Police Department say they responded to multiple calls about shots fired in the area of West Fourth Street on May 14.

Soon after, Sawyer County dispatch received a call from an adult male saying he had just been shot at and was following the black Chevy vehicle the suspects fled in.

Officers located the vehicles on St Hwy 27 near Lee Road and arrested four occupants in the Chevy vehicle, three adult males and one adult female.

Authorities say a handgun was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

Felony charges are being forwarded to the Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.