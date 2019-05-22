Grandma’s Restaurant Company CEO Buys Lincoln Park Building

DULUTH, Minn. – The owner of Grandma’s Restaurant Company, Andy Borg, has purchased a building in the growing Lincoln Park Craft District.

The building is the former Duluth Sheet Metal building across from Duluth Cider on the 2300 block of West Superior Street.

Grandma’s President Brian Dougherty says there aren’t major plans for the building right now other than eventually using it as a warehouse for Borg’s antiques that are stored in a warehouse in Canal Park, which is along the Minnesota Slip.

Dougherty says the Canal Park warehouse could be used as an expansion of Adventure Zone down the road, among other possibilities.

“With the 25 plus restaurants in Canal Park alone, these diverse business make up that uniquely Duluth mix that brings such synergy to our waterfront district. We are currently trying to design more value and, of course more parking, into our district to keep it a rich and rewarding experience for locals and visitors alike,” Daugherty said.

Dougherty says Borg is looking at long-term improvement plans for all of the harbor-front property he owns in Canal Park.