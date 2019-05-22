Husband-Wife Duo Named New IceHawks Soccer Coaches

Anthony and Caitlyn Wood will take over for Jeff Lightfoot, who retired after leading both programs to the playoffs last year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College announced Wednesday that Anthony and Caitlyn Wood have been named the new men’s and women’s head soccer coaches for the upcoming season.

The husband and wife duo will take over for Jeff Lightfoot, who retired after leading both programs to the playoffs last year. Both have been coaching at Proctor High School and have been involved in several local youth soccer organizations. Practice for both teams will begin later this summer.