Kohlwey, Reindl Set to Compete at NCAA Outdoor T&F Championships

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior hurdler Danielle Kohlwey and freshman runner Haleigh Reindl will be taking part in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships later this week.

Kohlwey will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, while Reindl qualified for the 800-meter run. Both also made the trip for the indoor championships back in March, and for Reindl it’s just another chance to pick the brain of her senior counterpart.

It’s the final run for Kohlwey who captured a national title at the indoor championships. She came in third last season and her qualifying time is currently the fastest in the country. Although this will be her last collegiate event, she says it certainly won’t be the end of her running career.

The preliminaries will take place Friday night on the campus of Texas A&M-Kingsville. Finals will be on Saturday.