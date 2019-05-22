Lake Superior Art Glass Now Offering Kid’s Classes

Classes will be Offered Seven Days a Week Beginning Thursday, May 23

DULUTH, Minn. – A new kid’s class is coming to Lake Superior Art Glass in Duluth’s Canal Park.

Owner Dan Neff says classes will begin on Thursday, May 23, and will be offered seven days a week.

The Kid’s Class is offered to children ages 4 – 11 where the kids will help design and create their own pendant.

As a more technical art form, kids under the age of 12 have not been able to experience classes at Lake Superior Art Glass in the past.

This class gives them the opportunity to connect with the art of glassblowing.

Pre-registration is required. Reserve your space today by clicking here.

Lake Superior Art Glass has been providing the Northland with the opportunity to learn about glass and experience it for themselves since 2012.

Originally opening in the downtown Historic Art District, they relocated to Canal Park in the summer of 2018.

Lake Superior Art Glass offers two styles of glassblowing for classes and demonstrations, as well as, a gallery showcasing both regionally and nationally acclaimed artists.