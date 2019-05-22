Lakeside Neighborhood’s First Liquor Store Opens

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s something the Duluth Lakeside neighborhood has never seen before — a liquor store now open for business.

The Lakeside neighborhood has prohibited alcohol sales since the late 1800s until the Duluth City Council officially legalized those sales in 2016. Permits for two Lakeside liquor stores were approved in 2018 and as of Wednesday, Lakeside Liquors is now open at 4507 East Superior Street.

Employees have been surprised by how much positive feedback they have been hearing from customers.

“We expected a mixture of good and bad. We didn’t expect everyone to be elated that we are here, but I am surprised with the level of excitement for a store in Lakeside,” said Melina Lind, manager at Lakeside Liquors.

One Lakeside neighbor visiting the liquor store Wednesday said he would much rather shop locally than go to a big box store.

“I think that’s something that I really welcome. I try to not only support local businesses. I think some of the highest quality alcohol from Vikre to the beers that are brewed here to the ciders that are now increasing brewed here. We are really fortunate up here and in Duluth to have all of that and having it this convenient,” said Bret Thiele, a Lakeside resident.

Meanwhile, a second liquor in Lakeside with different owners is planned at 5631 E. Superior Street. It will be called Stokke’s Liquor. And opening date has not been announced.