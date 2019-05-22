Prep Lacrosse: Wolfpack Boys, Stealth Girls Earn Home Wins

The Duluth boys lacrosse team picked up their ninth win of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final home game of the regular season, the Duluth boys lacrosse team shutout Hermantown/Proctor in the second half as they won 10-7 Wednesday night at Ordean Stadium.

The Wolfpack will close their season Friday at Champlin Park.

And in girls lacrosse action, Hermantown/Proctor needed overtime to get the home win over Duluth 10-11 at Egerdahl Field.