SPECIAL REPORT: Body Camera Video Shows Lives Saved By Narcan

Superior Police have Adminstered the Opioid-Reversal Drug More than 50 Times Since 2016

SUPERIOR, Wisc. –

As Superior Police Officers continue to respond to several opioid overdose calls each month, we’re getting a closer look at the reality behind the opioid crisis.

In a FOX 21 exclusive, Superior Police released body camera video of officers using Narcan to save the lives of people overdosing on opioids.

In the two videos released, officers respond on-scene five minutes before EMS personnel arrive, are able to administer multiple doses of Narcan and perform CPR.

Since the program started in 2016, Superior Officers have administered Narcan more than 50 times. The opioid reversal drug and training are provided by donations and grants.

When officers respond to the calls, the person who dialed 911 does not get in any legal trouble. The person who overdosed may or may not be charged, and they are given information about Superior’s new “Pathways to Hope” drug treatment program.

“We are all in this together; our job as first responder is to first and foremost protect people,” said Officer Marc Letendere. “We’re following that mission by getting Narcan out on the streets to those who have overdosed as quickly as possible.”

In the Twin Ports, Duluth Police Opioid Technician Jessica McCarthy will reach out to people who have been brought into Duluth hospitals after an overdose. With a history of opioid use herself, she knows how to approach people who need help.

“I did have an overdose, two overdoses,” said McCarthy. “It sucks. It’s not fun at all, and that’s a big thing.”

McCarthy says she’ll often make contact over the phone, or even by knocking on the person’s door.

“I might be the right person at the right time for somebody else, it’s just the best,” said McCarthy. “It gets very tiring, and stressful. Then I’ll get a text from somebody, “I just want to thank you again” and yeah, it’s really, really awesome.”

Not every Northland law enforcement agency chooses to train officers on how to use Narcan.

Tomorrow night on FOX 21 news at nine, Nikki Davidson will continue this special report, with a closer look at why.