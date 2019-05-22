Thirsty Pagan Brewing to Open in Superior’s Soo Line Depot

Brewery held soft opening Wednesday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior’s Thirsty Pagan Brewing has moved from its Broadway Street location into the Soo Line Depot on Winter Street.

They plan to have a grand opening on June 8th.

After renting the space at Broadway Street, the Brewery closed shop there. They now own this new location.

According to owners, with more seating and performance space for 7 days a week of live music, and their own parking lot, business should be booming.

“We project 20–30% increase in everything: in consumption of our product, in consumption of our culture,” said co-owner Steve Knauss.

“And what’s gonna happen is with that we’re gonna be able to be better advocates for our community, better donators to organizations that we believe in, and this will become a better place because of that.”

The owners invested roughly half-a-million dollars in the complete renovation of the new location, with help from the city of Superior in a grant worth $50,000.

They hope the new space allows the business to give back to the community.

“We want to make this building an amazing community space, we want to give back to the community,” co-owner Deb Emery said. “We already have reunions scheduled here for a venue, this summer I have baby showers scheduled here.”

“We want everybody from Duluth and Superior to come and say we love the Thirsty Pagan, they’re in a really cool old depot.”

Thirsty Pagan held a soft opening on Wednesday with limited space and limited seating.

Knauss and Emery said they are going to keep building on the feedback they receive to make things perfect for the grand opening in June.