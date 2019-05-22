UWS Student Art Displayed at St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Center

Art was created during a 15 week semester.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – St. Luke’s Mariner Medical clinic hosted a celebration to highlight new art work created by University of Wisconsin– Superior students for Mental Health Awareness Month.

More than 15 art therapy students created nearly 60 pieces of art during the semester.

The art is displayed on the walls of the lobby and exam rooms at the clinic.

The goal of the collaboration between UWS and St. Luke’s is to help support the mental health well–being of patients.

“We wanted to reach out to people who might be going through their own issues. Maybe the artwork would spark some dialog or conversation to make them feel they are not alone,” said Visual Arts Professor Gloria Eslinger.

This project was fully funded by a grant from the SAINT Luke’s Foundation.