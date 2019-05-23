62,000 Pounds of raw Meat Recalled for E.Coli Concerns

(CNN) – If you’re planning on firing up the grill this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to double check your meat products before you get a very un-festive surprise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.

Here are some things to keep in mind when checking your labels:

The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19, but was shipped nationwide for distribution.

According to the USDA’s announcement, the products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.