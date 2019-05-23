American Airlines Comes to Duluth

Two nonstop flights to Chicago each day, which means Northlanders could travel to Chicago and back in the same day.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday, the Duluth International Airport is celebrating adding American Airlines nonstop flights from Duluth to Chicago.

The new partnership between the Duluth Airport and American Airlines is adding two more daily flights between the mid western cities. American Airlines representatives say it’s a great opportunity to expand the company’s reach in the Midwest.

“We are starting with this twice daily service on American and then we are going to see how it goes. We always want to grow our network and this is the first step in growing our network by adding this new service into Duluth,” says Billy Glunz, Director of Government Affairs at American Airlines.

There will be four daily nonstop flights. Two departures out of Duluth and two return flights out of Chicago. That means, Northlanders could travel to Chicago and back in the same day.