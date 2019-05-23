Cable Natural History Museum to Host Grand Opening Saturday

The Cable Natural History Museum will Unveil Three New Exhibits Saturday, May 25, 2019

CABLE, Wis. – The Cable Natural History Museum nestled in downtown Cable is bursting with activity, fun, exhibits, activities, events, volunteers and kids, with even more of all that set to open this month as its Curiosity Center nears completion.

The museum is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, May 25.

“The new Curiosity Center is a dream come true for Cable Natural History Museum staff and volunteers. We packed it full of all the fun things we loved doing as kids,” Emily Stone, the museum’s naturalist and education director, said.

“This new, permanent children’s exhibit is designed to inspire young people to learn how nature and the outdoors are a world filled with wonder and awe! Explore, discover and learn about the flora and fauna of the Northwoods in this safe indoor space and then head outdoors to search out already familiar habitats.”

Visitors will not only have the chance to check out the new Curiosity Center, but also Pollinator Power and a Bee Inspired Art Show.

Click here to learn more information.