Duluth Playhouse Camps Offer Opportunities for Kids Ages 5-14

Camps start June 10th and run for for six weeks

DULUTH, Minn. – Many theatre camps and performance opportunities for kids are happening this summer at the Duluth Playhouse.

The Playhouse hosted an open house, showing off its new rehearsal spaces at the NorShor Theatre.

Staff tell us they get thirty to sixty kids every week for camp and even more for their junior and teen intensive programs.

“We’re learning theatre skills like acting and performing but the kids are also learning really great life skills like collaborating and problem solving and we play lots of theatre games,” said Amber Burns, Artistic Director of the Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre.

Week-long camp sessions start on June 10th. The Duluth Playhouse has programs for kids ages five to fourteen.