Duluth’s Cassie McClure Commits to UWS Women’s Hockey

The Northern Stars standout scored 20 goals in her final year at Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth standout Cassie McClure has signed her national letter of intent to play for the UWS women’s hockey team next season. The forward wrapped up her senior campaign with the Northern Stars scoring 20 goals to go along with three assists.

Seven of those goals came on the power play for Duluth.

The Yellowjackets also got a commitment from Cambridge Isanti’s Ashley Schintz.