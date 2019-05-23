Local Meat Shops Prepare for Memorial Day Barbecues

Greenfield Meats and More in Superior has meat sales for Memorial Day.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Some may have big plans to bust out the barbecue for the holiday weekend and take advantage of the Memorial Day sales in preparation it.

Family–owned business Greenfield Meats and More in Superior says customers have been buying brats and steaks all week, getting everything together for a big camping weekend if the weather holds out.

“Everybody likes the tastes of meats that we have so it’s nice that we have people coming back and good supporters, and it’s nice being able to help people feed their families,” co-owner Tosha Tiessen said.

Greenfield has special sales going on for the holiday, including special prices on pork steaks, pork chops and sirloins.