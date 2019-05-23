Lumberjacks, Hawks, Rails, and Eskomos Advance in Section Playoff Action

Cloquet's Braun Park was home to the Section 7AA and Section 7AAA.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In Section 7AAA, Cloquet got a walk-off win against Hibbing 3-2 and Hermantown defeated Grand Rapids 6-2. The Lumberjacks will face North Branch in the quarterfinals while the Hawks will face Chisago Lakes. Both games will be Saturday morning in Cloquet.

In Section 7AA, Proctor came back late to beat Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1 and Esko defeated Mora 7-2. The Rails will face the Eskomos in Grand Rapids on Tuesday for the section semifinal.

Over in Wisconsin, Superior would fall at home to Chippewa Falls 3-1 in the regional championship game. Northwestern would have better luck as they captured their regional championship 7-2 over Cumberland.