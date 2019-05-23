Nearly 2 Months After Now-Former Fire Chief’s DWI, Mayor Larson Still Mum

Larson Appointed Dennis Edwards To Fire Chief In 2016

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been nearly two months since Duluth’s now-former fire chief, Dennis Edwards, was arrested and eventually charged with DWI. But there’s still no comment from Mayor Emily Larson who hand-selected Edwards for that position.

FOX 21 has repeatedly asked Mayor Larson for any type of response, including this Thursday and Wednesday, but her spokesperson, Kate Van Daele, has said Larson’s schedule has been too busy and she won’t be commenting on the topic.

Edwards is charged with driving while intoxicated at nearly three times the legal limit.

He was placed on paid administrative leave, is now using personal time off and has since resigned as chief to become an assistant chief per union contract.

Mayor Larson’s spokesperson confirmed Thursday there are no immediate plans to permanently fill the fire chief position.

Deputy Chief Shawn Krizaj — a 21-year veteran of the department — remains interim chief.

Meanwhile, an omnibus hearing for Edwards’ court case is set for May 29.