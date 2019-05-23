Neighbors React to Officer Involved Shooting in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. – Neighbors in Ashland are reacting to the shooting.

one resident Robin Weaver tells us she and her daughter saw officers hiding behind trees with guns drawn while yelling commands toward the home at times.

She says she couldn’t believe what she was witnessing.

“I was scared. I was petrified. No one would’ve thought this would go on in Ashland, Wisconsin,” said Weaver.

“Last night I could not sleep knowing it happened across the street from us. Knowing someone was shot,” Weaver continues.

Weaver had no idea who the suspect was.

she says the people who come and go from the home usually keep to themselves.