Pedestrian Struck by car in Piedmont Heights Sustains Serious Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – A 73-year-old female was struck by a car just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 Block of Piedmont Avenue where they found the pedestrian with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old male driver was cited for inattentive driving.

Authorities say the female pedestrian was conscious when taken to the hospital.