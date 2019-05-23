Saints’ Ryan Steger Ready for First Trip to Nationals

The sophomore qualified for the 800-meter run.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Ryan Steger is heading to the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships later this week. The sophomore qualified for the 800-meter run, which for him was quite the surprise.

As a sophomore, this is Steger’s first trip to nationals and he says despite his lack of experience, he’s going into it with a lot of confidence.

Prelims for the 800-meter run will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Friday and the finals will be held on Saturday.