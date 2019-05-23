Superior man Arrested for Vandalism

Suspect not yet Formally Charged

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A 19-year-old Superior man has been arrested for his involvement in several incidents of vandalism throughout the city in recent months.

According to the Superior Police Department, the man was arrested on Tuesday for the incidents that occurred at Wade Bowl Park and several other locations along Belknap Street.

Authorities say the man was cooperative and gave a statement to officers.

Police believe the individual is the lone suspect in the “tagging” incidents. He is facing seven counts of Criminal Damage to Property, but has not yet been formally charged.