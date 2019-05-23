The Spirit Room Remembers Bars and Taverns of the Past

The Spirit Room hosts Tavern Throwback May 21-May 25.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Spirit Room is remembering bars and taverns of the past this week to raise money for the Douglas County Historical Society.

The event is called Tavern Throwback.

Customers can see old pictures and shirts from over 130 bars that once stood on the streets of the city of Superior.

Employees say the throwback cocktail menu is a hit among the older customers.

“I think Superior has a really rich, tight community when it comes to these types of stories and places that people use to hang out and those happen to be taverns and a lot of culture comes from those parts and those places,” general manager Lindsey Graskey said.

Customers can even share some of their favorite tavern stories.

Tavern Throwback will continue during Spirit Room business hours Friday and Saturday.