UPDATE: One Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. – An individual died Wednesday evening after an involved shooting took place in the 800 Block of 4th Avenue West in the City of Ashland.

According to authorities, U.S. Marshall Officers and local law enforcement attempted to arrest the individual who had a Federal warrant.

It was during the attempted arrest when the officer involved shooting took place which resulted in the death of the subject. No officers were injured during the incident.

In a press release, the Ashland police Department says the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident.

Authorities say there is no danger to public.