Wanted Suspect Killed in Officer Involved Shooting in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. – New details have been released involving an officer–involved shooting in Ashland that happened yesterday.

Investigators tell us the person shot and killed by police was wanted on a federal warrant.

Authorities have not said what type of federal warrant the man was wanted on.

Ashland police chief Jim Gregoire says shots were fired by law enforcement other than his officers late Wednesday…

the U.S. Marshal Service was attempting to apprehend the suspect possibly from Oregon.

The federal agents had their focus on a home on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue…where the suspect was inside before shots were fired.

The Chief says the federal agency leaned on the Ashland Police Department as backup.

“Really the police department is there to offer assistance. They are the head of the investigation and drive us where they wanted to go,” said Chief Jim Gregoire.

Officials tell us the subject struck a U.S. Marshal agent with a vehicle as he was attempting to flee the scene.

During that time authorities found the suspect handling a firearm.

Meanwhile, Ashland Police say there is no danger to the public.

Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis stresses this is an isolated incident.

“This is a safe community. We have incidents like this just like every other community,” said Mayor Lewis.

“Im encouraging people to take a deep breath. Be kind to each other and carry on. We are resilient,” Mayor Lewis continues.

As for the suspect authorities believe he lived in the home since October.

Officials have not said who owns the home or who lived there at the time.

No officers were injured.

The incident is being taken over by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.