2019 Memorial Day Traffic Advisories

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued traffic advisories affecting the West Duluth and Gary New Duluth areas:

Memorial Day Parade: start time 12:30 p.m. Monday on Grand Avenue in West Duluth

Parade units will line up on 59 th Avenue West between Raleigh Street and Grand Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m.

59 th Avenue West between Raleigh Street and Grand Avenue will close to traffic from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

No parking will be allowed along the parade route and line-up area

Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed

Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony: start time 9:00 a.m. in Gary-New Duluth