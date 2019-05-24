2019 Memorial Day Traffic Advisories
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued traffic advisories affecting the West Duluth and Gary New Duluth areas:
Memorial Day Parade: start time 12:30 p.m. Monday on Grand Avenue in West Duluth
- Parade units will line up on 59th Avenue West between Raleigh Street and Grand Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- Parade Route: Starting at 59th Ave W & Grand Ave, traveling East on Grand to Central, South to Ramsey and left to disband.
- 59th Avenue West between Raleigh Street and Grand Avenue will close to traffic from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.
- Traffic will close on Grand Avenue from 59th Avenue West to Central Avenue and Central Avenue from Grand Avenue to Ramsey Street from 12:00 p.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m.
- DTA buses and other traffic will be detoured
- No parking will be allowed along the parade route and line-up area
- Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed
Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony: start time 9:00 a.m. in Gary-New Duluth
- Parade will begin at 9:00 a.m.
- Stowe Street between Commonwealth Ave and 101st Ave W will be closed to traffic for this event from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.