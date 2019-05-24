Cloquet Police Chief Jeff Palmer Still On ‘Voluntary Paid Leave’ Since April 16

City Admin. Aaron Reeves Does Not Have A Return Date For Palmer

CLOQUET, Minn. – There’s still no official word on why Cloquet Police Chief Jeff Palmer remains off the job or when he will return.

Chief Palmer began his “voluntary paid leave” on April 16.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves told FOX 21 this week that the leave “… can’t go on forever but I also can’t provide a set time frame because there are a number of outside factors involved.”

Reeves did confirm in April that the leave has nothing to do with a complaint filed against Chief Palmer by former police chief Wade Lamirande.

Lamirande accused Palmer of mishandling his complaint filed in 2017 involving harassing phone calls from Cloquet police officers after he retired in 2014.

An outside investigation concluded the allegations were not substantiated.

Palmer became police chief in October of 2017 after 16 years with the department.

A request for comment to Palmer’s city e-mail was not returned for this story.

Commander Carey Ferrell is handling the chief’s duties while on leave.