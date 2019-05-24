Duluth Celebrates Bob Dylan’s 78th Birthday

People from around the world gathered at one of his Duluth homes.

DULUTH, Minn. – May 24 is Duluth native Bob Dylan’s birthday.

To celebrate his 78th birthday this year Duluth Dylan Fest hosted a nine day schedule of events.

On Thursday, fans from around the world gathered at the central hillside house he once lived to listen to Dylan’s music played by Greg Tiburzi and to eat cake.

“It’s been really a privilege to get closer and closer to a lot of people who knew him growing up or have been part of this community and part of the things that made him who he is,” said Ed Newman, who was part of the festivities today.

Check out Duluth Dylan Festival’s Facebook page to see the full schedule of events running through Sunday.