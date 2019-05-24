Exclusive Look On The Ropes & Ziplines From The NEW Adventure Park on the North Shore

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: First One Try Test The Ropes & Lines at Silver Bay's Adventure Park

SILVER BAY, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are taking you on an exclusive look inside the new Adventure Park on the North Shore that is opening Friday May 24 at 3pm to the public!

Scared of heights, so it Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot! Watch her climb and fly her way through the challenging course at 40 feet in the air. Zipline races and high adrenaline will leave you wanting to come back for more.

PARK OPENS: Friday May 24 at 3pm and will be open all Memorial Day weekend!

OPEN WEEKENDS UP UNTIL JUNE 10: SAT & SUN 10AM – 8PM

JUNE 10TH NEW HOURS – OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!

SUNDAY – THRUSDAY: 9AM – 8PM

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: 9AM – 10PM

LIGHTS ARE STRUNG THROUGHOUT THE PARK, SO IF IT’S DARK OUT, YOU’RE STILL ABLE TO CLIMB!

ROPES COURSE & ZIPLINE: Ages 7+ years old

ADVENTURE PARK PLAYGROUND: Ages 3-6 years old

Anyone NOT climbing or zipping, is free! Picnic tables are offered throughout the park grounds. (Great time to grab a picture of your family & friends climbing around you!)

DEALS:

• SAVE 50% off General Admission Tickets with Promo: Summer2019

• Save Half Off Adventure Club Memberships, Too – Offers Good to June 30 –

