Family Welcome Home Officer Dante S. Tini After 77 Years

Navy Radioman Third Class Dante S. Tini was killed aboard the U.S.S Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

DULUTH, Minn.- Dante S. Tini was 19 when he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Thanks to recent DNA testing, the Virginia, Minnesota native’s remains were identified and have now returned home.

In 2012, officer Dante S. Tini’s family was asked to give DNA to help locate the missing Navyman’s remains.

Nearly 6 years later they got a call declaring a 100% match.

Tini’s remains were found in Hawaii at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and after 77 years were finally brought back to loved ones.

Thursday was an emotional night for Dante’s family.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this,” relative Rebecca Waldorf said.

Before Dante’s arrival at the Duluth International Airport relatives counted down the minutes to a moment they always talked about but never thought was possible.

“I feel like we grew up knowing about him. I mean there’s all these stories, my mom has his purple heart in our dining room, the pictures are there, my uncle has his accordion in his living room,” relative Danielle Larson said.

Dante was Rebecca’s great great uncle and Danielle’s great uncle. They remember the day they found out he was coming home.

“I remember vividly being in my driveway. My sister was over, it was spring time, we were all outside and my mom called and she was crying so hard and all she could say was ‘they found him,'” Larson said.

The standard procedure for a fallen Minnesota service member is to return through the Minneapolis–St. Paul airport.

Officer Tini’s family worked hard to bring his remains through Duluth this Memorial Day weekend.

“I know that meant a lot to the family. It’s meant a lot to the veteran’s organization’s up here that he could be brought to Duluth and be close to his final resting place in Virginia, Minnesota,” Lieut. Commander Eric Cook said.

Lieut. Commander Cook was there representing the U.S. Navy. He assisted in bringing Dante’s casket off of the plane.

“We’d want this same level of respect given to us when we eventually die,” Lieut. Cook said.

Dante’s family are grateful for this to happen in their lifetime.

“To bring him home to his family, it’s pretty amazing,” Waldorf said.

There will be a memorial service and visitation for Officer Tini at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia on Saturday.

Following will be a cemetery service with a full honors presentation by the U.S. Navy.