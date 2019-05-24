Filipino Food Here in the Northland

Gnesen Convenience store on Rice Lake Road serves as the home for Nanay's Kitchen

DULUTH, Minn.- The Gnesen Convenience Store on Rice Lake Road is more than just your every day local gas station. There’s also an authentic Filipino food-to-go.

The menu includes pork, chicken, egg rolls, stir fried noodles and white rice. You can get all that for ten bucks.

“I don’t want to get big to be honest. I don’t want a restaurant. I want more personal with my client. I like the one–on–one thing. I think I find it way more personal”, says Beth Canete, founder of Nanay’s Kitchen.

For now, the pop up service is only offered on the weekends. The convenience store is located at 6049 Rice Lake Road in Duluth.