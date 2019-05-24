Great Lakes Academy Art Students Display Year’s Worth of Work

Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art hosts their 3rd annual Student/Instructor open house.

DULUTH, Minn.- 9 months of hard work was celebrated Friday night at the Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art.

Students put their drawings, paintings and sculptures on display in the academy’s 3rd annual open house.

The gallery is also where students created their works of art which reflects one of their main studies- replicating in art what they see with their eyes.

“We work really, really hard here. It’s not very easy, but this is kind of the reward that we get at the end of all that hard work and it definitely makes it well worth it,” art apprentice Ben McGaffey said.

The open house will continue Saturday from 1 to 5 and Sunday from 12 to 3.