Hilltoppers’ Grace Kirk Commits to Brown University

The Duluth Marshall standout will be taking her talents to the East Coast when she starts college.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the NCAA, the percentage of girls basketball players who go from high school to college is 3.9%. The average acceptance rate to an Ivy League school sits in the single digits as well. If you can do one of those things, it’s pretty impressive. But to pull off both, it takes a special kind of student-athlete who lives right here in the Northland.

Earlier this week, Duluth Marshall’s Grace Kirk announced on her Twitter account that she committed to playing college basketball at Brown University. Kirk was excited to be going to a place where academics was just as important, maybe even more, than athletics.

“I think all the work I’ve put in on the court and in the classroom helps me be confident in knowing that I don’t need to play absolutely perfect every single game. What I do off the court also backs me up,” said Kirk.

“To be able to go there from a little town like Duluth, that’s big time. She puts academics first, just as well as she does on the court. I’m just happy for her. I think it’s the best fit for her, on and off the court,” head coach CJ Osuchukwu said.

Kirk said she had several offers but decided the Bears were the perfect fit Because of how they treated her throughout the recruiting process.

“They were super nice to me. They were passionate about recruiting me. They texted me in the mornings because they knew I get up for workouts in the morning. That meant a lot to me,” Kirk said.

Kirk says she will major in English and minor in African-American studies, and eventually go back to go to law school.