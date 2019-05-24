LIVE: Man who Kidnapped Jayme Closs Could get Life in Prison

Sentencing Will Take Place Friday at 1:30 p.m.

(AP) – A Wisconsin man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, in October.

Jayme was held captive in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped.

A judge will sentence Patterson on Friday.

He faces up to life in prison without release on each homicide count, and up to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

Members of Jayme’s family are expected to speak at Friday’s hearing. Patterson also has the option of addressing the court.