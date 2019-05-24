Most Travelers Hit the Road for Memorial Day Weekend While Others Remember Fallen Soldiers

NORTHLAND – Many travelers are getting ready for one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year while others are remembering loved ones.”

Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives.

Instead of traveling like most people do during this busy weekend, others are memorializing those fallen soldiers.

A Korean War Veteran and his wife visits Greenwood Cemetery in Superior every year.

For the last 25 years they leave a special gift.

“It’s the best thing I can do every year is put flowers on the grave for everybody to respect them,” said Denny Skoglund.

Meanwhile AAA says about 30 million people are traveling by vehicle this Memorial Day.

Folks are still keeping weekend activities despite high gas prices and changing weather.

“I think we’re going to take the kids up the shore Corundum Point and go on a hike. Then maybe take the boat up to Split Rock,” said Laura Witrak-Belcastro.

It is recommended travelers to plan ahead, buckle up, and practice safe driving.

For all the road trippers remember to head out early as traffic becomes the heaviest in the afternoon.