The Adventure Park on the North Shore is OPEN!

Silver Bay Minnesota Hosts Home To New Ropes & Zipline Course

SILVER BAY, Minn. — A new adventure park opened up today and is offering fun from new heights. It’s called The Adventure Park on the North Shore and they officially opened to the public Friday afternoon.

They offer six courses that are a mix of challenging ropes climbing and adrenaline packed zip lining, all mixed into one location.

“Small little Silver Bay having something is such a great opportunity and it’s going to be great with being right next to HWY 61, we are going to get a ton of foot traffic from all of the tourists.” said Adventure Park Manager Natalie Rich.

Scared of heights? There are different difficulty levels offered there. You can start easy at 8–10 feet up or try a challenging course over 40 feet high! The adventure is up to you!

You have two hours to climb and zip along the north shore trying whichever course you desire. Give 40 minutes prior to get geared up and have a brief tutorial before you are let lose to self guide your own adventure!

“Something that I really enjoy doing is the zip line course. It’s actually a dual racing zip line right next to the road. It’s so much fun to get on there and just zip down and there are cars going by and every once in awhile you hear them honking their horn, so it’s really fun!” explained Bahman Azarm the CEO of Outdoor Adventures. He is the creator of this new park and a few more scattered throughout the Nation. He brought this concept to the United States from Switzerland.

You can challenge yourself rain or shine and it’s open all Memorial Day weekend!

OPEN WEEKENDS UP UNTIL JUNE 10: SAT & SUN 10AM – 8PM

JUNE 10TH NEW HOURS – OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!

SUNDAY – THURSDAY: 9AM – 8PM

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: 9AM – 10PM

Lights are strung throughout the park, so if it’s dark out, you’re still able to climb.

ROPES COURSE & ZIPLINE: Ages 7+ years old

ADVENTURE PARK PLAYGROUND: Ages 3-6 years old

Anyone NOT climbing or zipping, is free! Picnic tables are offered throughout the park grounds. (Great time to grab a picture of your family & friends climbing around you!)

DEALS:

• SAVE 50% off General Admission Tickets with Promo: Summer2019

• Save Half Off Adventure Club Memberships, Too – Offers Good to June 30 –

NOW HIRING: Click here to apply

VISIT WEBSITE for more information

RESERVATIONS: (218) 220 – 5330

LOCATION: 42 Outer Drive Silver Bay, Minnesota 55614