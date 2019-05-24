Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Barbecue Diet

With Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, Millions of Americans will be Sparking up the Grill to Kick off the Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Memorial Day weekend means it’s time to honor those we’ve lost, while also enjoying a barbecue and some time in the sun.

Mary Cherne, Clinical Dietitian at St. Luke’s, stopped by FOX 21 Local News Friday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to chat about healthier food choices to enjoy at your backyard feast.

Cherne suggests choosing fresh, less processed and lean meats.

It’s best to cook with skinless chicken breasts, as well as lean cuts of beef and pork.

The amount of meat consumed should be no larger than what would fit in the palm of your hand.

Cherne advises it’s best to eat a smaller portion of meat, but load up on fresh vegetables. You’re also encouraged to grill vegetables such as asparagus, zucchini, and peppers just to list a few.

Fruits such as pineapple and peaches are also great on the grill.

You’re encouraged to frequently use a meat thermometer, and always make sure to stick the thermometer into the thickets part of the meat to get the most accurate reading.

Cherne adds it’s best to use smaller plate sizes, and take part in many physical activities throughout the day while you’re soaking up the sun (with proper eyewear).

If you’re including pasta salads or other cream based salads in your picnic, they should be tossed away if left out for more than three hours.

Cherne says if you’re in doubt, toss it out!