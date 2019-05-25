Duluth Projects Part of $48 Billion Budget Passed by Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Legislature passed a $48 billion state budget.

It includes money for some big Duluth projects.

According to Senator Erik Simonson (DFL-Duluth), Duluth’s half-percent sales tax increase for road repairs and about $97 million for the Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Medical District expansion are included in the tax bill.

The legislature also approved a $2 million forgivable loan to the Verso Paper Mill in Duluth.

If the company maintains at least two-hundred jobs, they wouldn’t have to pay that money back.

The budget bills are now heading to Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) for signing.