Memorial Weekend BBQ at the Bong Veterans Historical Center

Over 600 turned out to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Hundreds packed the Bong Historical Center parking lot for their Memorial Weekend Barbecue and Military Vehicle Show.

According to organizers, before 11 a.m. 600 people had been through the museum.

At the free event they could climb the rock wall, bounce in bouncy houses, and explore military vehicles with veterans.

“They sacrificed so we can do this kinda stuff, they want us to have our freedoms, they want us to have a good time,” said Hayes Scriven, Director of the Bong Veterans Historical Center. “And we’re doing it on Saturday, Memorial Day weekend, to keep it away from Memorial Day.”

“Because we know what Memorial Day is all about, we want to keep that a solemn weekend, or day, for remembering.”

Scriven said he hopes the barbecue helped the public connect with the veteran community.