Officer Dante S. Tini’s Family Say Their Final Goodbyes

Officer Dante Tini is remembered with a funeral service and honor presentation.

VIRGINIA, Minn.- Fallen veteran Dante Tini lost his life 77 years ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Virginia native’s remains were recently brought back to Minnesota and Saturday, family said their final goodbyes to Tini.

“Dante did not join the military because of the war. He was already in the navy when the war came to him,” celebrant Rev. Peter Lambert said.

December seventh, 1941, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii- that’s where Dante took his final breaths three days before he was supposed to come home.

“He made a solemn pledge when he entered military service. He would serve his country, his people, even to the fullest, final measure,” Rev. Lambert said.

Tini’s relatives filled the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia to say their final goodbyes and hear Father Lambert’s prayer of peace for Dante and his loved ones.

“Obviously I did not know Dante Tini. I have no knowledge of his personal faith, but I feel certain that Dante had a strong faith that provided light in his darkest hours,” Rev. Lambert said.

Following the service, a procession brought Tini to his final resting place.

Father Lambert led the group in prayer and Navy sailors carried Tini’s casket and honored him with a flag folding presentation that was handed off to members of the family.

“You, Dante’s family, know your time of laughing and dancing even as you weep and mourn. For you have endured a long time of loss, but you kept seeking and now you have found him. May god keep Dante in his embrace, and may you know god’s peace now that Dante is home,” Rev. Lambert said.

Dante’s final resting place is at Calvary cemetery with his mother and father.