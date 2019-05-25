Prep Softball: Lumberjacks Advance in Winners Bracket, Hawks and Thunderhawks Advance in Losers

Section 7AAA softball quarterfinal action wrapped up today at Braun Park in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Lumberjacks managed a five run fifth inning to handily beat the defending state champs North Branch 11-2.

Also at Braun Park, the Hermantown Hawks lost in walk off fashion to the Chisago Lakes Wildcats 3-2.

Hermantown would end up beating Denfeld later in the day to advance to the semifinals in Chisago Lakes, as did Grand Rapids who knocked off North Branch.

Semifinal action will start Tuesday in Chisago Lakes.