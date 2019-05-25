Season for Adopting is Here at Animal Allies

Mating season means an influx of adoptable animals.

DULUTH, Minn.- Animal Allies Humane Society is trying to get more loveable pets homes with some incentives.

If you adopted one pet, you went home with a Swiffer Cleaning Product.

According to the staff at the Humane Society said spring and summer is a great time for adopting.

“There are many more litters of kittens and more puppies come through because this is the mating season for cats and dogs,” said Shauna Weaver, Humane Educator.

“It’s also a really great time to think about adopting an adult cat, because they do get overlooked when you have so many adorable kittens around.”

You can always find a list of available pets on the Animal Allies website.