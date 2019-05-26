ATV Crash Kills Man in Iron County

Town of Pence, Wis. – A man is dead after a ATV crash early Sunday morning in Iron County, Wisconsin.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was received around 12:10 a.m. about an ATV accident at the intersection of Spring Camp Road and Whiteside Street in the Town of Pence.

When authorities arrived, they found a single vehicle, the ATV, and a 50-year-old man unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.