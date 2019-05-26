Basking in the Sun at Brighton Beach

Northlanders get out and enjoy the summer-like weather.

DULUTH, Minn.- It felt like summer on Sunday in Duluth, and many spots throughout the city were filled with people savoring the sun.

Brighton Beach was packed with people enjoying the weather in a variety of different ways.

It was the perfect day for some vacationing in the Northland as they splashed around in the waters of Lake Superior.

“We tried to find agate, I think that’s what it’s called,” said Nevaeh Bartlett. “We’re gonna keep searching though.”

“The water’s freezing though,” said her sister Bonnie. Their family is visiting from Kansas.

One couple flew their drone around the beach, and another walked their dog along, as he poked his nose in the water, the rocks a new sensation underneath his paws.

Others had fun with their hobbies on the shore. A pair of men drove their RC vehicles on the rocks through puddles, as one’s son immersed himself in the water.

It’s the unofficial start of summer, but as always in Duluth, the temperature is bound to change.